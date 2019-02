Finn Harps first game league game since their return to the Premier Division ended in a loss for Ollie Horgan’s side to Bohemians.

1-0 was the final score with Dinny Corcoran scoring the only goal of the game for Bohs just before the half-time whistle.

Ollie Horgan said his side played well but didn’t deserve anything our of the game based on their second half performance…

Bohs manager Keith Long feels that they deserved to win the game and that they could’ve won it by more…