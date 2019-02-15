Donegal TD urges HSE to engage with ambulance personnel

Ambulance personnel have walked off the job in a row over union recognition.

It’s the second day of strike action by workers who are members of the PNA.

They want the HSE to recognise the union of their choice, which is the Psychiatric Nurses Association.

It’s their second day to walk off the job, with two further strike days planned for February 28th and March 1st.

Speaking in the Dail this week, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle urged the Government to initiate negotiations between the HSE and NASRA personnel: