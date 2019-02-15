Donegal projects get backing from Rural Regeneration fund

Four projects in Donegal have secured backing from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund to for the promotion of tourism and enterprise.

Glenveagh National Park is to benefit from a €5 million fund from the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht for improvements and to deliver a master plan while almost €300,000 has been allocated to LYIT for the creation of a plan for a blue economy hub in Killybegs.

Meanwhile, its also been confirmed that a rural digital hub, The Base is to be established in the Twins Towns after funding of €200,000 was sanctioned by the Department of Communications.

Local Cllr Martin Harley says it’s a major boost for the Ballybofey/ Stranorlar area: