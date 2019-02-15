Council to begin Buncrana asbestos clear up on Monday

Donegal County Council is to take on the task of clearing asbestos materials from the remains of the Plaza, which was gutted in a fire 12 days ago which also badly damaged the adjoining Barr’s drapery shop.

Inishowen Municipal District was told this week that air sampling results have been satisfactory, and the roofing which is under scrutiny is a 90% concrete 10% asbestos mix which is regarded as being of low risk.

However, a number of people are still out of their homes, so Donegal County Council is bring in asbestos removal experts on Monday.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says it’s the right thing to do……………..