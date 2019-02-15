Calls for GP hub in Strabane to be Department’s priority

A West Tyrone MLA is calling on the Department of Health to prioritise a GP hub for Strabane.

In a statement, the Department say that given the constraints on budgets within the Health and Social Care sector, the timeframe for the delivery of all Hub developments could extend beyond 2021.

The Department has however stressed that such a hub for Strabane remains high on its agenda.

MLA Daniel McCrossan says while this is a small step in the right direction, he will be keeping the pressure on until the service is delivered: