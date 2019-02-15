Appeal for information over Strabane assault

Police in Strabane are appealing for information following the report of an assault behind Main Street in Strabane on Tuesday 15 January.

It was reported that a man aged in his 20s was assaulted by a male close to the Water-wall at around 10.30pm on the Tuesday evening.

The injured party sustained cuts to his head and a broken wrist.

The assailant was described as being around 30 years old, 5’10” tall, of stocky build, and with shaved/tight hair at the sides and curly on top.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault or observed a Blue Volkswaggen Bora in the area at the time to contact detectives at Strabane Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime