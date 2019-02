Derry City started their 2019 Premier Division campaign with a 3-0 win over UCD at the Brandywell on Friday night.

David Parkhouse put theb hosts ahead on 21 minutes and then in the second half an OG from Joshua Collins on 58′ and an Eoghan Stokes goal on 65′ gave Derry all three points.

After the match, Declan Devine told Martin Holmes that it was an emotional night for all involved…