After 130 years Otway Golf Club closes

One of the oldest Golf Clubs in Ireland has closed.

Otway Golf Club on the outskirts of Rathmullan has ceased operations.

The closure has come off the back of difficulties with the leasing agreement.

Golf had been played at the picturesque course since the late 1800’s.

A senior club official told this weeks Tirconaill Tribune ” Difficulties forced us to consider our position at the AGM”.

“Unfortunately we were not in a position to continue as things stood and our closure, while deeply regretted, was inevitable in the circumstances.”