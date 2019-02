There were 22 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the latest trolley watch report.

Three people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 19 were waiting on wards.

It’s up eight on yesterday’s figure of 14.

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded with 44 people waiting there.

Nationally, there were 437 people waiting at hospitals across the country.