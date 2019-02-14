Two drivers caught speeding and L driver without licence overnight

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit last evening while operating a speed check at Newtowncunningham detected a vehicle at around 8pm travelling at 136km/hr in 100km/hr zone.

While 15 minutes later another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction was detected at exactly the same speed.

A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to both drivers.

Meanwhile, in Letterkenny, a vehicle was seized after Gardai discovered the learner driver after stopping them, didn’t hold a licence.

Gardai say court proceedings will follow.