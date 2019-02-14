O’Domhnaill claims road funding was lost through ‘disinterest’

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has claimed the failure to send a document to Dublin has led to the loss of significant funding for the Back of Muckish Road, which links the N56 and the Back of Errigal Road.

Cllr Seamus O’Domhnaill has accused senior officials of showing “disinterest” in the Glenties Municipal District.

He says he met with Minister Shane Ross last year, and secured an agreement that money would be provided.

However, it’s emerged document which was sought from the council was never sent.

As a result, Cllr O’Domhnaill says, the money was lost…………….