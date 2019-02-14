No clarity about Brexit impact on car insurance – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach has told the Dail that he’s not had any clear briefing about the implications of a no-deal Brexit for car insurance.

It’s been suggested that people may need international green cards from their insurance companies if driving across the border after March 29th, but when questioned about the issue by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty last evening, Mr Varadkar said there’s no certainty about the issue.

He said it may be possible for the card requirement to be deferred, but at the moment, nothing is clear……………