New proposals pave way for more footpath and road improvements

It has been agreed at the Special Policy Committee on roads meeting today that all footpaths and roads within council estates be treated as public.

In response to a motion put forward previously by Councillor Gerry Crawford asking Donegal County Council to review the process by which works other than repairs to dwellings are carried out in Local Authority

Estates, the council said there was need for better clarity.

SPC’s were then tasked to develop new policies in their designated areas.

The proposals agreed today by the Roads SPC will now go before full council and are subject to budget approval.

Councillor Crawford says this is a small but significant step: