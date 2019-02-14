Martin McHugh going with Gaoth Dobhair win

Martin McHugh is tipping Gaoth Dobahir to come through Saturday’s All Ireland Senior Club Semi Final against reign champions Corofin at Carrick On Shannon.

He feels the sides are evenly matched and Gaoth Dobhair have the players to cause an upset against an experienced Galway side.

Martin says the men from Maghergallon can go on to take a place at Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day.

He’s being speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly ahead of the game…

Gaoth Dobhair v Corofin in the All Ireland Senior Club Semi Final will be LIVE on Highland Saturday Sport from 1.15pm with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne in association with Diver Hyundai Letterkenny – Proud sponsors of the Donegal and Ulster Champions Gaoth Dobhair.