LYIT has one of highest dropout rates in computing courses

It’s been revealed that Letterkenny Institute of Technology has one of the highest dropout rates in computing courses.

New research from the Higher Education Authority shows that nationally, third level Students who study computing are the most likely to drop out.

The data shows that 39 per cent of those who pick a computing course at the LYIT don’t stick with it.

President of the LYIT Paul Hannigan was reacting to the non-completion rates on today’s Nine Til Noon Show.

He says while its an ongoing issue, the figures don’t paint a clear picture: