GAA Programme – LIVE in Gaoth Dobhair from Teach Mhicí

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

Ahead of Gaoth Dobhair’s the All Ireland Senior Club Semi Final with Corofin on Saturday, Tom Comack took the GAA Programme on the road into the heart of the parish of the Ulster and Donegal Champions.

Gaoth Dobhair v Corofin in the All Ireland Senior Club Semi Final will be LIVE on Highland Saturday Sport from 1.15pm with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne in association with Diver Hyundai Letterkenny – Proud sponsors of the Donegal and Ulster Champions Gaoth Dobhair.

In Wednesday night’s broadcast from Teach Mhicí Derrybeg, Tom was joined by members of the Gaoth Dobahir club and Paul McGettigan – a Donegal man living in Corofin.

Part 1

Part 2