Eddie Fullerton assassinated by British operatives of British state, Seanad hears

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn has told the Seanad that in his view, Buncrana Councillor Eddie Fullerton was assassinated by British operatives of the British state.

Senator Mac Lochlainn was speaking after it emerged that police in the North did not provide all relevant documentation to the Police Ombudsman in relation to the Loyalist murder of five people in a Belfast bookies in 1992. It then emerged that the case may have implications for a number of other incidents, including Cllr Fullerton’s killing a year earlier.

The Fullerton family is seeking a meeting with the Taoiseach, and the Justice Minister will be asked to discuss the issue in the Seanad.

Senator Mac Lochlainn told the Seanad this is a very serious development: