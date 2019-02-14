Donegal v Cork double header will not be played at Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Donegal’s double header on St Patrick’s weekend with Cork will be move out of Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

After heavy criticism on the surface being chewed up in recent league games, Cork’s footballers and hurlers will have to play the remainder of their league games away from the stadium.

The Donegal senior men’s and ladies were due to play the hosts in respective league games on Saturday 16th March but the games will now to be moved to Pairc Ui Rinn.

The redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh has cost almost 10-million euro more than originally estimated.

A report by two stadium board members has returned an estimated cost of 95-point-8 million euro and that includes the costs of the resurfacing work.

In late 2017, the estimated cost was 86-million euro.