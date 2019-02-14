A5 delay not linked to NCH overrun – Department

The Department of Transport has moved to clarify that not a single transport project has been affected due to the over-run costs for the National Children’s Hospital.

In particular, contrary to reports a spokesperson says that the A5 has not been delayed due to these costs.

There will not be a single cent cut off the Department of Transport’s capital spend on the A5.

An unavoidable postponement in the development of the A5 – due to legal challenges on the Northern side – means the Department will save €27 million in the Governments budget this year.

Under the Stormont House Agreement and Implementation Plan the Government is committed to provide funding of £75 million for the construction of Phase 1a of the project – Newbuildings to north of Strabane.

The Department says that provision had been made in its budget for this funding to be provided in three tranches over 2019, 2020 and 2021.

However, it is now understood that late 2019 is the earliest that construction could start.

In the event of a further legal challenge, it could be early 2020 before construction could start.

Concluding the Department says that the A5 project goes ahead; this is merely a timing adjustment.