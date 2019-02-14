Concern over ‘accident prone area’ in Letterkenny

Concern has been raised over safety issues at what’s been described as ‘an accident prone area’ of Letterkenny.

The junction at Larkins Lane, located on Lower Main Street is home to a number of businesses but it’s thought that access to the road could be improved upon by the local authority.

Previous option designs favoured a roundabout but Donegal County Council has stated that this would require a significant amount of land and there’s no funding in place to move that forward.

Cllr James Pat McDaid says the current structure is simply inadequate and the Council could be doing more: