The number of vacant commercial premises in Donegal has increased, with the rate now 15.6%, compared to 15% a year ago.

Nationally, the commercial vacancy rate has fallen slightly by 0.1 percentage point to 13.2%.

Donegal’s commercial vacancy rate was higher than the Ulster average of 14.4%.

Ballybofey at 30.7% had the highest commercial vacancy rate in the county, Buncrana at 13%, had the lowest.