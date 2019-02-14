Additional portaloos accessible to all to be provided at Donegal beaches

As part of a pilot scheme for 2019 Donegal County Council has proposed additional seasonal portoloos accessible to all be provided at eight additional beach locations.

Currently, there are portaloos accessible to all available at 5 beach locations in the county.

The local authority says its hoped work will be completed before Bathing Season to provide the additional facilities at Carrickfinn, Downings, Killahooey, Lisfannon, Murvagh, Port Arthur and Shrove.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig is hopeful more beaches could be included in a similar project going forward: