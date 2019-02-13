St Columba’s College accepted onto the “Adapt” programme

Major improvements at St Columba’s College in Stranorlar could be delivered within five years, after the school was accepted onto the “Adapt” programme.

The programme fast tracks applications for school improvements, with Cllr Martin Harley, a member of the school’s board, saying this is a significant development, particularly as St Columba’s is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

There are plans for a new PE hall, library, science room and general classrooms, as well as rooms designed for the provision of special education.

Cllr Harley says getting on to the “Adapt” programme is significant………..