Sinn Fein record in Northern Ireland questioned in Dail exchange

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has again told the Dail the Minister for Health is out of his depth and not up to the job.

It comes as it emerged earlier today that almost 80,000 women are waiting up to 27 weeks for smear test results.

The main cause of the backlog is the extra number of smears being examined following an offer from the government of free re-checks in the wake of the Cervical Check scandal.

The Taoiseach has admitted the government didn’t wait for all the facts before offering free smear test re-checks.

Deputy Doherty called on the Taoiseach to face up to the facts that Minister Harris has to go.

Leo Varadkar in responding said he will not stand back and leave Ireland without a Health Minister like as he says Sinn Fein has done in the North:

However, Deputy Doherty told the Taoiseach to stop deferring the attention from the issue: