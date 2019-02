Police are appealing for information following a multi-vehicle crash on the Buncrana Rd in Derry this morning.

A report of a three vehicle collision was received this morning at around 10:20am.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene with those involved said to have sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed for a time earlier today but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the PSNI on the non-emergency number 101.