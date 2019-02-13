Mark English back to winning form in Athlone

Mark English won the 800m at Wednesday night’s International Indoor Grand Prix meet at the Athlone Arena.

The Letterkenny man who was second last year was in dominate form winning the race in 1.46.94.

It was a good warm up for English who will compete at the National Senior Indoors this weekend at Abbotstown.

Ciara Mageean was also victorious in the 1500m, taking over four seconds off the 19-year-old Irish Indoor.

She clocked an impressive four minutes and 6.76 seconds.

The previous Irish record was set by Sinead Delahunty in 2000.