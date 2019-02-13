Donegal is suffering as a result of NCH overrun – Cope

Minister Joe McHugh has confirmed today to Highland Radio that there may be delays in carrying out improvement works to Donegal’s community hospital developments.

He says the delay should be no more than a few months.

It comes as the Government diverts €100 million from a range of projects, including the A5 to cover the cost overrun of the National Children’s Hospital.

Reacting to the Minister’s announcement, Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says once again, Donegal is suffering.

He says these cut backs should never have been sanctioned by a Donegal Minister: