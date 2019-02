The LYIT Ladies soccer side lost out to IT Carlow 4-0 in the semi final of the CUFL Premier Division this afternoon at the Port Road Campus.

Megan Lynch, Tamara O’Connor, Megan Shanahan and an OG were the goals for the visitors.

It’s been a difficult week for the LYIT on the soccer front. The men lost their league quarter final on Tuesday to NUI Galway.