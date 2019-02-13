Council received 1,993 planning applications in 2018

There were almost 2,000 planning applications lodged in Donegal over the course of 2018, with the highest number lodged in Inishowen.

Last year, there were 1,993 planning applications lodged in the county.

1,200 of them were granted, 184 were refused and 687 were deferred.

318 applications across the county were deemed invalid,

The largest number of applications came from the Inishowen Municipal District, 11 more than in Letterkenny, but the number of permissions granted in Letterkenny was slightly higher, with five more projects given the go ahead there.

Inishowen also had the highest number of invalid applications and deferrals.

There were 476 applications received in Inishowen, 465 in Letterkenny, 436 in Glenties, 378 in Donegal and 238 in Stranorlar.