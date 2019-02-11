Strabane fire update – Kelly says old mill site must be secured

Police in Strabane are appealing for information following last night’s fire at the old Smyth’s Mills building.

The blaze broke out shortly after 9.30, with no injuries reported.

The building on the Derry Road has been derelict for some years, and Cllr Patsy Kelly says there have been persistent problems with people going into the site. At times, he says, it has been the focus of anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Kelly says this will intensify local efforts to have the site secured…..

PSNI statement –

Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of a fire in the Derry Road area of Strabane last night, Sunday, 10th of February.

Sergeant James McLaughlin said: “We received a report of a blaze at a derelict building at around 10.00 pm.

“Police attended along with NIFRS who extinguished the blaze, the fire service has advised that this fire was started deliberately.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around this time, or prior to when the fire was reported to us and has information that they believe could assist our investigation to call non-emergency 101, quoting reference 1249 10/02/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.