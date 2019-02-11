Don’t make Donegal pay for Childrens’ Hospital shortfall – DACC

Donegal Action for Cancer Care has written to the Taoiseach and the Minister of Health seeking guarantees that services in Donegal will not be impacted as Ministers are ordered to draw up lists of projects that can be scaled back or delayed to divert €100m to the National Children’s Hospital this year.

While the Government says only capital services will be impacted, DACC fears cut backs could trickle down into the provision of local services.

DACC Chair Betty Holmes says the message needs to be relayed loud and clear in Dublin………