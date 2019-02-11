Call for purchase of derelict houses

There are calls for a number of derelict houses in Letterkenny to be bought up by the local authority and refurbished for social housing.

The dwellings, located in the Meadow Bank area of the town, have been abandoned for some time, with Donegal County Council now being asked to identify the owners with a view towards buying them.

It is also proposed that an application be made to the Urban Regeneration Fund to fund the scheme.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle believes a lot of these houses are currently owned by banks and a cost effective deal could be reached……………….