Tyrone draw with Roscommon to earn first points of 2019 NFL

Tyrone came back from being 6 points down at half-time to draw with Roscommon in a game that finished 1-10 apiece.

It was 0-10 v 0-04 at the break but Tyrone started a comeback early in the second half. A Roscommon goal from Ultan Harney put the Connacht side 7 points ahead again but a Cathal McShane goal brought Tyrone back into the tie.

Tyrone scored the last three points of the game to leave the sides level at the end. It was Niall Morgan who scored the equalising score for Mickey Harte’s side.

Francis Mooney has the full-time report from Dr. Hyde Park…

Francis spoke with Mickey Harte after the match…