Man taken from water in Ballyshannon dies in hospital

A man rescued from the water at Ballyshannnon Estuary on Sunday has died.

A major search operation was launched just after noon on Sunday when the man was spotted in the water.

Bundoran lifeboat and the Rescue 118 helicopter were tasked to the scene by the Malin Head Coastguard Station.

The man was taken from the water close to Seimer Island by the Bundoran Lifeboat crew and transferred to the Rescue Helicopter and taken to Sligo University Hospital.

The man, who’s name has not been released, later died in Hospital.