The Donegal Ladies had a 3-10 v 2-07 win over Mayo on Sunday to pick up their second win in Division 1 of the LIDL Ladies National Football League.

This win follows on from their win over Dublin last week, and yet again captain Karen Guthrie was on fire as she scored one of Donegal’s three goals with Ciara Grant and Roisin Friel finding the back of the Mayo net as well.

Tom Comack was there for Highland Radio Sport…

After the match, Tom spoke with Donegal Ladies manager Maxi Curran…