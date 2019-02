Donegal lost out to Tipperary at Semple Stadium on Sunday by 3-09 v 0-13 as they picked up their first loss of Division 2 of the National Football League.

The Division sits wide open now with a number of teams sitting on 4 points as they go into the break. Next up for Donegal will be a clash with Fermanagh in Letterkenny.

Donegal manager Declan Bonner told Oisin Kelly that they gifted Tipperary the win…