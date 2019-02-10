Craig Breen wins the Galway International Rally

Top seed Craig Breen claimed victory in his Ford Fiesta R5 in the Galway International Rally on Sunday, which made it’s return to the Irish Tarmac Series.

Breen finished 14.4 seconds ahead of Alastair Fisher (Ford Fiesta) in second and 48.1 seconds ahead of Josh Moffett (Ford Fiesta) who was third. Declan Boyle was best of the Donegal drivers in his own Fiesta R5, finishing in 7th overall, 1.44.5 off Breen.

The modified section was won by Donegal crew Damien Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney in their Ford Escort. Their nearest challengers were Armagh crew Damien Toner and Mick Coady in their Escort Mk2.

International Category Top 10:

National Category Top 10:

Gerry Murphy was there for Highland Radio Sport…

Gerry spoke with Breen at the finish…