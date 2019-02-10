Calls for review of Text Alert Scheme following Ballybofey break ins

An urgent review of the Ballybofey/ Stranorlar Text Alert scheme is needed following a number of weekend break ins in Ballybofey.

That’s according to the Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District who has requested a meeting with senior Gardai to address the efficiency of the Text Alert Scheme.

Two seperate break ins are believed to have occurred this weekend. An intruder was disturbed yesterday morning in a house in the Glenwaters estate area while in the Weavers area, jewellery and a sum of money was taken in an overnight break in.

Concern has been raised previously after no text alert was issued following two break ins in the locality last year.

Councillor Patrick McGowan, says once again, today local residents feel they have been let down by the scheme: