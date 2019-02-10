7 point win for Derry in Division 4 clash with Waterford

Derry now have three wins from three in Division 4 of the National Football League as they bat Waterford in Fraher Field on Sunday.

2-12 v 1-08 was the final score but it was the second half that Derry picked up the pace as the sides were level at 1-05 apiece at half-time. Derry’s first half goal was scored by Shane McGuigan just before the break.

In the second half, Derry had two players sent off and with just 10 minutes remaining the sides were level at 1-08 v 1-08. After that it was all Derry as they scored 1-04 in the final 8 minutes with Paul McNeill scoring the all-important goal.