Title-Chasing Ballymena beat ‘Stute at the Brandywell

Ballymena United were the visitors to the Brandywell today as Institute begin life without Paddy McLaughlin at the helm.

2-1 was the final score with Ballymena scoring on 17 minutes through Stephen McCullough and then on 47 minutes when Adam Lecky converted a spot-kick.

‘Stute’s goal came 6 minutes later when Stephen Curry found the back of the Ballymena net. The loss means that Stute now from 7th to 9th in the NIFL Premiership table.

Eamonn McLaughlin was there for Highland Radio Sport…

After the match, Eamonn spoke with Institute interim manager Kevin Doherty, who took on the role on Thursday…