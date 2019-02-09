Premier Division Preview with Sligo’s Kyle Callan McFadden

Sligo Rovers start their 2019 Premier Division season with a tough game against the Champions Dundalk next Friday evening.

Having finished just above the relegation places in the last number of season’s Sligo will look to move up the table under Manager Liam Buckley.

Ramelton man Kyle Callan McFadden has two years under his belt with the Bit O’Red and was captain last season.

He is joined at the Showgrounds this year by another Donegal man Johnny Dunleavy who arrives from Cork.

23 year old Kyle has been looking ahead to another season with Highland’s Oisin Kelly…