Premier Division Preview with Aidan Fitzmaurice

Friday the 15th February will see the start of 2019 SSE Airtriity League Premier Division.

Finn Harps start life back in the top flight with a trip to Bohemians, Derry City will entertain UCD in Declan Devine’s first competitive game back as Manager while Sligo Rovers go to the defending Champions Dundalk.

Once again Dundalk will be favourites with Cork City and Shamrock Roves looking to push them at the top.

In Part One of the season preview, Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the new Premier Division with Aidan Fitzmaurice of the Herald and Irish Independent…