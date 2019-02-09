Harps friendly against Athlone today

Finn Harps have an away friendly against Athlone Town this afternoon (kick-off 4.00). The game goes ahead at the Athlone Town Stadium with Harps manager Ollie Horgan and his assistant Paul Hegarty getting another opportunity to assess players ahead of the opening League of Ireland Premier Division fixture next Friday night against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Horgan wants to see his team step up a few gears today ahead of what is going to be a tough league opener against Bohemians. “We have Bohemians first and then Dundalk so we really need to see big signs this afternoon that our players are getting the match sharpness that will be needed for those games. Training has gone quite well but we now need to see whether that work will be enough on the field in the first couple of competitive games. And we need to really up our intensity this afternoon against Athlone even though it is a friendly.”