GAA Preview: One Week to go until Gaoth Dobhair’s All-Ireland Semi-Final with Corofin

There’s just one week to go until Gaoth Dobhair take part in their first ever All-Ireland Club Semi-Final.

They will take on current All-Ireland Champions Corofin next week in Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada in Carrick-On-Shannon in Leitrim.

Gaoth Dobhair’s Kevin Cassidy was speaking ahead of the AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship Semi-Final where they take on Corofin at Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, February 16th…

Corofin’s Kieran Fitzgerald was also speaking ahead of the AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship Semi-Final…