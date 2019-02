The Donegal Ladies beat All-Ireland and National Football League champions Dublin last week in the LIDL Ladies National Football League and they will look to build on that when they face Mayo tomorrow.

The Westerners picked up a 2-11 v 0-012 win over Tipperary last time out and they’ll also want to win their second game of the campaign when they come to Convoy.

Donegal Ladies manager Maxi Curran looked ahead to tomorrow’s game with Tom Comack…