The Irish Women’s Rugby team bounced back from their big defeat to England last week to pick up their first win of this year’s Six Nations over Scotland.

The Irish ran in four tries against the Scots to win 22-5.

Ballybofey’s Laura Feely started for Ireland and played 66 minutes in the bonus point win with Aoife McDermott, Leah Lyons, Alison Miller and Anna Caplice all touching down for the Girls in Green.