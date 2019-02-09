DUP leader insists agreement with EU is still possible

The Taoiseach, and UK Prime Minister discussed Brexit and the ongoing political impasse in the North at a private dinner in Farmleigh in Dublin.

Leo Varadkar and Theresa May met last night, as Britain looks for an alternative to the current plans for the border in the Withdrawal Agreement.

The meeting was described as taking place in a ‘warm’ atmosphere.

The Taoiseach though insisted the working dinner was not a formal negotiation.

Yesterday he also met the Democratic Unionists – who prop up Mrs May’s government.

DUP leader Arlene Foster insists an agreement with the EU is still possible.