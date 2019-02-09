Harps draw 2-2 with Athlone in final pre-season friendly

Finn Harps had a 2-2 draw with Athlone Town at Athlone Town Stadium in their final friendly game before getting the Premier Division season underway against Bohemians next Friday in Dalymount Park.

Harps took the lead through Nathan Boyle after Raf Cretaro sent him through but Kealan Dillon got the hosts back on level terms with a goal straight from a free-kick outside the box. That left the sides level at the break.

Athlone scored the first goal of the second half with Dean Williams scoring from a corner but Harps’ equaliser also came from a corner thanks to an own goal.