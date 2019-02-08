Walled City story to light up Tower Museum

A year long series of events to mark the 400th anniversary of the completion of Derry’s walls will be launched tonight with the projection of drawings of the walls onto the facade of the Tower Museum.

The images are sketches which were commissioned by the Council during the 400th year anniversary of the Plantation.

Ronan O’Connell of the Tower Museum says as the museum itself is interconnected with the Walls and their rich history, it’s appropriate that this event is taking place there.

He says the year long commemoration is an important one for everyone in the city and the region: