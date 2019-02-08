Only one week left before LIS Scheme application deadline

People are being reminded that they have only one week left to get their applications submitted for the LIS scheme.

It’s anticipated that further funding for Local Improvement Schemes will be made available by the Department of Rural & Community Development in 2019.

The closing date for applications is this day week, Friday 15th February.

Cllr James Pat McDaid says there’s a lot of rural lanes in the county still in a bad state of disrepair and it’s imperative to have every case up for consideration: